Ja Morant’s Final Injury Status for Grizzlies-Wizards
After a poor 2023-24 season plagued with injuries, the Memphis Grizzlies have bounced back to become one of the hottest teams in the NBA. The Grizzlies have won eight of their last nine games, moving to 16-8 and third place in the competitive Western Conference.
Despite what their record shows, the Grizzlies have still had a hard time staying healthy. The Grizzlies star guard trio of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Marcus Smart have already missed a combined 27 games, but Memphis has prevailed to continue to win games.
The Grizzlies go into an easier matchup against the Washington Wizards on Sunday night, but the D.C. squad recently proved they are not to be taken lightly. The Wizards are coming off a win over the Denver Nuggets, despite a Nikola Jokic 56-point explosion.
Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has officially been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup in Washington, as the two-time NBA All-Star deals with back soreness.
Morant will join Desmond Bane, Zach Edey, GG Jackson, Luke Kennard, and Vince Williams Jr. on the Grizzlies sideline on Sunday, as Memphis walks into a potential trap game against the Wizards.
The Grizzlies are on a high after beating the reigning champion Boston Celtics on the road on Saturday, so they cannot let their guard down against a weaker Wizards squad on the second leg of a back-to-back. Of course, not having Morant is a huge hit, but the Grizzlies must find a way to win without him on Sunday.
