Ja Morant's Game Winner in Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Goes Viral
After playing just nine games in the 2023-24 season, Ja Morant has taken a step back after returning from injury but the Memphis Grizzlies still sit in third place in the West with a 25-14 record.
The Grizzlies have dominated in Memphis, with a 15-5 home record, but have not been as good while traveling. Heading into a marquee matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, the Grizzlies were just 9-9 on the road, but they found a way to get the job done in Minneapolis.
The Grizzlies escaped Minnesota with a 127-125 win, led by Jaren Jackson Jr. with 33 points. Many fans went into Saturday's game looking forward to a highly-anticipated matchup between Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards, but those fans were likely disappointed.
Edwards scored just 15 points on 4-13 shooting, while Morant contributed just 12 points, shooting 5-19 from the field. Despite a poor performance from Morant, the two-time All-Star left Minnesota as the hero of the night.
With the game tied 125-125 and under 20 seconds remaining, Morant took matters into his own hands, beating the shot clock buzzer with a challenging floater to lift the Grizzlies past the Wolves.
Morant's absurd game winner has gone viral, with many top pages sharing the highlight.
Via Hoop Central: "JA MORANT GAME WINNER."
Via Memphis Grizzlies: "Call 12 for the Game Winner."
Via NBA on TNT: "JA MORANT WITH THE GAME WINNING SHOT"
Via ClutchPoints: "JA MORANT ARE YOU KIDDING ME?"
Despite an off-night from Morant, he showed up when it mattered and secured the win for Memphis. The Grizzlies certainly need Morant to be more consistent going forward, but a tough game-winner is always a strong sign of better things to come.
