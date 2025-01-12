All Grizzlies

Ja Morant's Game Winner in Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Goes Viral

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sunk an insane game-winner against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Logan Struck

Jan 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) falls back after releasing the game winning shot over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

After playing just nine games in the 2023-24 season, Ja Morant has taken a step back after returning from injury but the Memphis Grizzlies still sit in third place in the West with a 25-14 record.

The Grizzlies have dominated in Memphis, with a 15-5 home record, but have not been as good while traveling. Heading into a marquee matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, the Grizzlies were just 9-9 on the road, but they found a way to get the job done in Minneapolis.

The Grizzlies escaped Minnesota with a 127-125 win, led by Jaren Jackson Jr. with 33 points. Many fans went into Saturday's game looking forward to a highly-anticipated matchup between Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards, but those fans were likely disappointed.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) protects the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1)
Edwards scored just 15 points on 4-13 shooting, while Morant contributed just 12 points, shooting 5-19 from the field. Despite a poor performance from Morant, the two-time All-Star left Minnesota as the hero of the night.

With the game tied 125-125 and under 20 seconds remaining, Morant took matters into his own hands, beating the shot clock buzzer with a challenging floater to lift the Grizzlies past the Wolves.

Morant's absurd game winner has gone viral, with many top pages sharing the highlight.

Via Hoop Central: "JA MORANT GAME WINNER."

Via Memphis Grizzlies: "Call 12 for the Game Winner."

Via NBA on TNT: "JA MORANT WITH THE GAME WINNING SHOT"

Via ClutchPoints: "JA MORANT ARE YOU KIDDING ME?"

Despite an off-night from Morant, he showed up when it mattered and secured the win for Memphis. The Grizzlies certainly need Morant to be more consistent going forward, but a tough game-winner is always a strong sign of better things to come.

