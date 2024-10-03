Ja Morant Gets Honest About Relationship With Teammates
Ja Morant may only be 25 years old, but he's still the leader of the Memphis Grizzlies. With that title comes a certain level of responsibility that Morant is willing to accept.
During Grizzlies training camp, Ja Morant was asked about his role as the voice of the team to which he gave a very thorough and honest answer. According to Morant, while he's the voice of the Grizzlies, the team also has that level of communication with him.
"I'm the guard on the floor," Morant said. "I'm the coach on the floor. Obviously, if I see anything, I have that relationship with coach. But also, so do the rest of the players. They have that relationship with me as well, they see something, they let me know and we break it down amongst each other and that's our plan."
Based on Morant's statements, the Memphis Grizzlies have a very high level of communication with each other. For a team that could have imploded after Morant's suspension, it's very refreshing to hear that level of health.
"I feel like we all hold each other to a high standard, we all hold each other accountable, even from coaches now. If anybody's sleeping, you're going to hear about it," Morant said. "I like it and I feel like it'll definitely take us to the next level of holding each other accountable."
After struggling all of last season with injuries, it really does feel like this could be a year of resurgence for the Memphis Grizzlies. As long as health is on their side, this team has a legitimate chance to contend for a championship.
