Ja Morant Gets Honest on Jaren Jackson Jr. Contract Decision
The Memphis Grizzlies were one of the most active teams during the 2024-25 NBA free agency. Not only did they unexpectedly trade their star guard Desmond Bane, but they also added multiple key pieces and re-signed All-Star big man Jaren Jackson Jr. to a multi-year extension.
"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team renegotiated the contract of forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. and signed him to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed," the Grizzlies said in a press release.
Among those excited about Jackson's new contract is his superstar teammate Ja Morant. While attending Summer League, Morant was interviewed and asked about Jackson's extension.
"He deserves it," Morant said. "That's the heart of Memphis, the heart of this team. I feel like he deserves it. I thought it would have been way more, honestly. I don't understand the cap stuff."
It's tough to say whether or not the Memphis Grizzlies will actually be a better team this upcoming season, but they'll certainly be different. They will need to rely on Zach Edey and GG Jackson even more, as they've lost their big three of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane.
Last season, it felt like the Grizzlies had the capability to do something special. They started the season as a top-four seed before eventually dropping to the eighth seed and getting swept in the first round.
