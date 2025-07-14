All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Gets Honest on Jaren Jackson Jr. Contract Decision

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was asked about Jaren Jackson Jr.'s latest contract

Farbod Esnaashari

Mar 29, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) react during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) react during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies were one of the most active teams during the 2024-25 NBA free agency. Not only did they unexpectedly trade their star guard Desmond Bane, but they also added multiple key pieces and re-signed All-Star big man Jaren Jackson Jr. to a multi-year extension.

"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team renegotiated the contract of forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. and signed him to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed," the Grizzlies said in a press release.

Among those excited about Jackson's new contract is his superstar teammate Ja Morant. While attending Summer League, Morant was interviewed and asked about Jackson's extension.

"He deserves it," Morant said. "That's the heart of Memphis, the heart of this team. I feel like he deserves it. I thought it would have been way more, honestly. I don't understand the cap stuff."

It's tough to say whether or not the Memphis Grizzlies will actually be a better team this upcoming season, but they'll certainly be different. They will need to rely on Zach Edey and GG Jackson even more, as they've lost their big three of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.
Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) handles the ball during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Last season, it felt like the Grizzlies had the capability to do something special. They started the season as a top-four seed before eventually dropping to the eighth seed and getting swept in the first round.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Shares Thoughts On NBA Champion Acquisition

Breaking: Grizzlies Agree to Buyout With Five-Year NBA Veteran

Jaylen Wells Reveals Impact of Desmond Bane Trade

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News