Ja Morant Joins Memphis Grizzlies History vs Miami Heat
The Memphis Grizzlies desperately needed a win on Thursday night to snap their four-game losing streak.
Fortunately, they called number 12 and Ja Morant delivered.
It was a moment both Morant and the Grizzlies needed. After weeks of seeing his name in the headlines, Morant had a moment to remind everybody who he is when he hit a buzzer-beating game-winner against the Miami Heat.
With the buzzer-beater, Morant became only the third player in Grizzlies history with multiple game-winning buzzer-beaters. According to Stat Mamba, the only other two on the list are Pau Gasol and Rudy Gay.
Against the Heat, Morant put up 30 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal on 50/43/83 shooting from the field. Morant has been spectacular in his last five games putting up an average of 31.6 points, 6.2 assists, and 6.0 rebounds on 56/39/80 shooting from the field. However, the Grizzlies are 1-4 in that span of games.
With how much the Grizzlies were struggling going into the game, winning against the Heat was massive, regardless of whatever Miami's record is. With their last five games, the Memphis Grizzlies face off against the: Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, and Dallas Mavericks.
It may not be the NBA playoffs yet, but for the Memphis Grizzlies, the playoffs are here early, and they have to be ready.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Breaks Silence Amid Latest Controversy
NBA Investigating Controversial Ja Morant, Buddy Hield Exchange
Former NBA Star's Steph Curry, Lakers Statement After Historic Game