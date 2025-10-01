Ja Morant Makes Announcement On Much-Anticipated Ja 3’s
The Memphis Grizzlies have a tough stretch in their first 15 games of the season, and a lot of those games could come without Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey, and Brandon Clarke. With a thin rotation in the frontcourt, the Grizzlies will look to rely upon Santi Aldama, Jock Landale, and two-way player P.J. Hall. However, all it really does it just put pressure on Ja Morant.
Coming off two underwhelming seasons for Morant, given the levels he's produced at before, a healthy offseason under his belt means the expectation should be All-Star-level play for the seventh-year guard. While he'll surely draw attention with his play on the court this year, he's also creating buzz across the league with the release of his new signature shoe.
Ja Morant's Makes Announcement On Ja 3's
Taking to his X account, Morant reveals that the Ja 3s "NikeByYou" are out, which allows fans to create their own custom versions of the Ja 3s. On Nike's website, sizes range from 3.5 in men's to 18, and 5 to 19.5 in women's. The shoes are listed at $145 USD on Nike's website.
Customers are allowed to customize aspects such as the base, sole, swoosh, and laces colors, all typical features on custom Nike shoe designs. You can also opt to design the two shoes completely differently from one another.
More color ways are set to release on the Ja 3s throughout the year, with October 9th being the next release with the Nike Ja 3 White Black Coconut Milk.
Ja 3s Growing Popularity Across Pro Sports
The Ja 3s are already popping up during training camp in the NBA, as former Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia was spotted wearing a pair alongside his new Los Angeles Lakers teammate Jared Vanderbilt during camp.
Not only are the Ja 3s being seen in the NBA, as expected, but an unexpected collab happened a few weeks ago.
Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor was seen rocking some Ja 3s during a game, customizing them by putting some spikes on.
They've also been seen in the WNBA, too, which makes sense given they've been in season during the NBA offseason. Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard was seen sporting a pair during the postseason.
For those paying attention to the Ja 3s, there very well could be more crazy colorways coming for Morant or other athletes in the coming months. With more releases still to come throughout the year, who knows what Morant will be seen wearing next during the season.