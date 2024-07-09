All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Makes Big Injury Announcement

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant announced big news

Mar 29, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) walks onto the court during warm ups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
After serving a 25-game suspension to begin last season, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant played just nine games before suffering a season ending shoulder injury. This injury summarized what was an incredibly frustrating season for the Grizzlies, as injuries placed them deep into the lottery after consecutive second seed finishes in the Western Conference.

At the time of Morant’s injury, it was expected that he would make a full recovery by the start of this upcoming season. Having remained on track to do that throughout his rehab, Morant officially announced on Tuesday morning that he has been cleared to return.

The announcement from Morant came in the form of a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he simply stated that it is go time:

While this post alone did not definitively suggest that Morant had been cleared to return, his photographer and close friend Shot by Nie confirmed that to be the case in a response to Morant’s post:

This is very exciting news, because while it was always the expectation that Morant would make a full return by the start of next season, a clearance at this stage of the summer allows him to get several months of fully cleared basketball work under his belt before the season begins. This season is a big one for Memphis as they try to prove they are still one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

