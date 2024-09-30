Ja Morant Makes Honest Statement on Mental Health
The biggest question mark heading into next season for the Memphis Grizzlies will be not only the physical health of Ja Morant but also his mental health. Fortunately for Grizzlies fans, it seems like Morant is in a much better place this season compared to last year's trouble-filled season.
During Grizzlies media day, Morant was asked about his mental health, to which he responded with a candid and lengthy answer.
"I’m good. I’m doing well. You know, I woke up this morning, as we all did. We’re blessed to be here and be in the position that I’m in," Morant said. "Do what I love at the highest level. Being able to take care of my family and put them in positions to excel in whatever they want to do in life. That’s my main goal. All that’s going well right now, so I have no complaints."
For as much depth as the Memphis Grizzlies have acquired, none of it matters unless Ja Morant is healthy. If the last two seasons have shown anything, it's that the Memphis Grizzlies will only go as far as Morant takes them. In the nine games that Ja Morant played for the Grizzlies last season, the team went 6-3, with a four-game winning streak.
As long as Ja Morant is healthy both physically and mentally, it's the best news that Memphis Grizzlies fans could ask for.
