Ja Morant Makes Memphis Grizzlies History vs. Orlando Magic

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant had an incredible achievement vs. the Orlando Magic.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles during the second half against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles during the second half against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum.
The Memphis Grizzlies improved to 2-1 on the NBA season with their win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Star point guard Ja Morant was listed as questionable on the injury report entering this game with right thigh soreness, but ended up playing 25 minutes in the win.

While Morant converted on just four of his 12 field goal attempts, missing all six of his three-pointers, he tallied 16 points and 10 assists in the win. This performance from Morant made Grizzlies history, as he recorded his 60th career point-assist double-double.

Via Grizzlies PR: “Ja Morant (16 points, 10 assists) recorded his 60th career point-assist double-double in tonight’s win over Orlando. That ties the @memgrizz franchise record also held by Mike Conley.”

Conley is a Grizzlies legend. The 37-year-old point guard spent 12 years in Memphis, appearing in 788 games. In his 12 seasons with the Grizzlies, Conley averaged 14.9 points 5.7 assists.

It took Morant just 260 career games to tie Conley on this exclusive list, making the accomplishment even more impressive.

The Grizzlies will host the Chicago Bulls on Monday night in their next game, as they look to move to 3-1 on the season. After an injury-plagued season a year ago, Memphis has their sights set on reentering the Western Conference playoff picture.

