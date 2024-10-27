Ja Morant Makes Statement on Injured Star Returning to Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzles opened up their NBA regular season Wednesday, October 23 against the Utah Jazz, but they were missing one of their most important players in the game- Jaren Jackson Jr.
After waiting for seven games, the Grizzlies finally saw the return of their big man against the Orlando Magic.
Jackson's presence was felt right away with a total of 13 points, 4 rebounds and the high +/- of both teams with a +26.
Ja Morant was quick to give his teammate his flowers after the game, where the Grizzlies were able to put away the Magic with a final score of 124-111.
"I want him to be aggressive Jaren," said Morant. "I don't think nobody in that position really can contain him for a full 48 minutes at all. I think he's a big-time matchup problem for whoever. If he's attacking, staying aggressive, Des [Desmond Bane] playing the way he do, me play-making, that's what y'all want from us."
In the 176 games that Morant has played with Jackson on the court, Morant has averaged 23.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 5.0 rebounds. On the opposite side of that coin, Jackson has averaged 16.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks in those same games.
When the two players combine on the court, they create a matchup problem for most teams so it's clear to see why Morant wants Jackson back in his full swing as soon as possible.
