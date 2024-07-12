Ja Morant Makes Viral Instagram Post After Big Injury Announcement
After playing only nine games last season due to both injury and suspension, Ja Morant is back - he's ready to bring the hype, too.
Ja Morant posted a viral video on Instagram to hype his return to basketball activities that started with the simple caption, "he's cleared."
Ja Morant has not played in the NBA since January 5, in a win against the Los Angeles Lakers. He only played nine games last season, but he averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.6 rebounds on 47/27/81 shooting from the field. Make no mistake, Ja Morant was looking like an absolute superstar before his torn labrum injury last season, and he's looking to pick right back up this season.
After dealing with a plethora of injuries throughout the season and finishing the year with a 27-55 record, many have written off the Memphis Grizzlies already for next season, but that would be a mistake. The current projected starting lineup for the Memphis Grizzlies is Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Zach Edey. Their bench consists of players like GG Jackson, Brandon Clarke, Santi Aldama, and Vince Williams Jr. The Memphis Grizzlies will have the perfect blend of youth, athleticism, defense, and star players.
Ja Morant is back, he's letting people know, and he's going to put the NBA on notice next season.
