Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings Post Game Videos: Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies loss to the Sacramento Kings 104-101 on Friday night extending their losing streak to five games. Ja Morant finished the game with 20 points, 11 assists, and 3 rebounds. He would speak to the media in the locker room after the game.

Morant was fouled while completing a layup in the final minute of the fourth quarter against the Kings. He would make the free that cut the lead to one before Buddy Hield would make two free throws to put the game away.

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com