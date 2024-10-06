All Grizzlies

Ja Morant, NBA Players React to Instagram Post From Scotty Pippen Jr.

Scotty Pippen Jr. has the support of his Memphis Grizzlies teammates.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Amway Center.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Amway Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. is entering his third season in the NBA. The son of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, the young Grizzlies guard is looking to establish himself in the league.

Making his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022, Pippen has appeared in just 27 career NBA games. Getting an opportunity with Memphis last season due to all their injuries, Pippen averaged 12.9 points in 21 appearance (16 starts). 

Converting on an impressive 49.3 percent of his field goal attempts and 41.7 percent of his three-point attempts last season, Pippen turned heads with his performance. This strong play continued in NBA Summer League.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Pippen shared photos from media day.

Via Pippen: “Year 3‼️‼️”

Several Grizzlies players and other NBA figures reacted to this post.

Ja Morant: “let’s get it killa 🔥”

Desmond Bane: “🔒”

Jake LaRavia: “Big year lil bro”

Scottie Pippen: “🔥🔥🔥👏”

Jay Huff: “Yessirrrrrrr”

Jerry Stackhouse: “✌️”

Cole Swider: “Masterclass Pippen”

Scotty Pippen Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) poses for a photo during media day at FedEx Forum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Pippen could have a path to a standard roster spot this season after Derrick Rose’s retirement. If he can replicate his production from a year ago, the young guard will get an extended look in the league.

The Grizzlies will have to decide what to do with the spot previously occupied by Rose, and training camp could help them make that decision.

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation

