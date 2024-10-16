All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Posts One-Word Reaction to Scotty Pippen Jr. News

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacted to his team's big move.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies had a decision to make once Derrick Rose announced his retirement from the NBA. While Rose may not have received many rotation minutes this season, he was occupying a standard roster spot that was vacated after he retired.

Once Rose retired, Memphis had the opportunity to promote one of their two-way players to a standard roster spot or sign an available free agent. In a report on Tuesday from ESPN’s Shams Charania, it was announced that the Grizzlies had converted young guard Scotty Pippen Jr. to a multi-year standard deal.

Via Charania: “The Memphis Grizzlies are signing two-way guard Scotty Pippen Jr. on a standard multiyear NBA contract, sources tell ESPN. Pippen had an impressive finish to 2023-24 and a strong NBA Summer League and preseason. Now locks in a guaranteed new deal.”

Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who Pippen may now be backing up, posted a one-word reaction to this news on Instagram.

“Mood,” Morant wrote with a picture of Pippen.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant posts a photo of his teammate Scotty Pippen Jr. / Instagram

Appearing in 21 games (16 starts) last season, Pippen averaged 12.9 points and 4.7 assists in 25.1 minutes per game contest. The 23-year-old could have a pathway to important rotation minutes for the Grizzlies this season.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is the son of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen. Looking to make his own way in the league, Pippen is entering the best opportunity of his young career. 

