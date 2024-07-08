Ja Morant Reacts to Angel Reese Making WNBA History
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is off to an incredible start to her WNBA career. In an exciting Rookie of the Year race with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, Reese continues to put up historic performances for Chicago. With her 13th-consecutive double-double in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Storm, Reese made history by breaking the WNBA record for the most consecutive double-doubles.
Achieving this as a rookie makes the accomplishment even more impressive, as Reese has been able to impact the game at a very high level in her first professional season. While Chicago entered play on Sunday just 8-11 on the season, the play of Reese has helped keep them in the playoff picture, as they currently hold the seventh seed.
Reacting to Reese’s incredible accomplishment, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent out a simple post on X (formerly known as Twitter):
Morant has been tuned in to a lot of WNBA games this season, and has often shared his reactions on social media. This has been a very exciting WNBA season, with the 2024 rookie class helping take the league to new heights. Reese is right at the center of this, continuing to make WNBA history.
What Reese has done with the double-doubles is incredible, as it not only sets a rookie record, but a WNBA record.
