All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Reacts to Angel Reese Making WNBA History

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacted to Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese making WNBA history

Joey Linn

Apr 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during the second half of an NBA game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during the second half of an NBA game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is off to an incredible start to her WNBA career. In an exciting Rookie of the Year race with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, Reese continues to put up historic performances for Chicago. With her 13th-consecutive double-double in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Storm, Reese made history by breaking the WNBA record for the most consecutive double-doubles.

Achieving this as a rookie makes the accomplishment even more impressive, as Reese has been able to impact the game at a very high level in her first professional season. While Chicago entered play on Sunday just 8-11 on the season, the play of Reese has helped keep them in the playoff picture, as they currently hold the seventh seed. 

Reacting to Reese’s incredible accomplishment, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent out a simple post on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Morant has been tuned in to a lot of WNBA games this season, and has often shared his reactions on social media. This has been a very exciting WNBA season, with the 2024 rookie class helping take the league to new heights. Reese is right at the center of this, continuing to make WNBA history.

What Reese has done with the double-doubles is incredible, as it not only sets a rookie record, but a WNBA record.

Related Articles

Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup

Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News