Ja Morant Reacts to Big Derrick Rose Announcement on Thursday
Not too long ago, Derrick Rose and Ja Morant were teammates on the Memphis Grizzlies. In fact, Memphis was the last team Rose played for before ultimately retiring.
On Thursday, Rose reached the next level of that retirement when the Chicago Bulls announced that they will be retiring Rose's number 1 jersey on January 24, 2026. Rose's jersey retirement announcement was rejoiced by NBA players both past and present, including Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.
Morant sent a simple yet poignant message to Rose following the news.
Via @JaMorant: "🌹"
Ja Morant and Derrick Rose's Relationship
When Rose joined the Grizzlies during the 2023-24 NBA season, he had the opportunity to play alongside Morant and become a mentor. When Rose was asked about Morant earlier in the season, the Bulls legend called him a pure point guard.
"I see pure point guard," Rose said. "His talent is his passing. Everything else is like an enhancement... You know he gonna have double-digit assists and that's hard to do now in this game with him not being like a crazy three-point shooter... Players like that I love to watch... I don’t like to say that we play alike because he jumps higher."
Rose also admitted that the way Morant plays basketball is much riskier than anything he's ever done.
"He risky as f**k, and I don't think some of the risk that he take, I wasn't willing to take like that," Rose admitted.
Rose only played 24 games with the Grizzlies before ultimately getting injured, but that didn't stop him from creating a special relationship with Morant. His son even played for Ja Morant's AAU team last year.
Derrick Rose's career will always be one of the more fascinating ones in NBA history. He has the universal respect from almost all of his peers and has almost become a mythical figure. The point guard only played with the Bulls for seven seasons and never took them to an NBA Finals, and yet, he'll have his jersey retired.
That shows just how special Derrick Rose truly is.
