Ja Morant Reacts to Grizzlies G League Player Scoring 51 Points

Memphis Grizzles star Ja Morant reacted to Cam Spencer's big night.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts to an officials call during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts to an officials call during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies have become one of the deepest teams in the NBA. While last season was derailed by injuries, that is looking to be somewhat of a blessing in disguise for Memphis.

Not only did last season’s outcome produce a lottery pick that the Grizzlies used on Zach Edey, but it also gave different players an opportunity who have since become fixtures in the rotation for Memphis. The Grizzlies have a deep NBA rotation partially because of this, and they have some talent in the G League as well. 

On Monday, Memphis Hustle guard Cam Spencer scored 51 points in the G League. Making 12 three-pointers, Spencer had a career night, tallying just the second 50-point game in Hustle history.

This performance from Spencer drew a reaction from Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who has been supportive of his team’s G League affiliate.

Sharing a post on X, Morant acknowledged Spencer’s big night:

The Grizzlies’ G League team has gotten some increased buzz this season due to Japanese star Yuki Kawamura. The 5-foot-8 guard has been making appearances at the NBA and G League level this season, drawing strong crowd reactions every time he steps on the floor.

While Kawamura has gotten most of the attention for the Memphis Hustle, his teammate Cam Spencer stole the show on Monday with his incredible performance. 

