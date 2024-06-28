All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Reacts to Grizzlies-Timberwolves Trade

The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves have made a trade

Apr 26, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
The Memphis Grizzlies had a very active NBA Draft, selecting Purdue center Zach Edey 9th overall before making some additional moves that project to help them next season and beyond. One of these moves came on Thursday during the second round when the Grizzlies made a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire the 53rd overall pick (per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski).

Memphis used this pick to select UConn's Cam Spencer, who played five collegiate seasons, only the last of which came at UConn. Averaging 14.3 PPG for the champions, Spencer was a big piece to that team, starting 40 games last season.

Following the move, Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacted to his team adding Spencer:

The Grizzlies were in a very interesting spot as a franchise entering this draft, because while they selected in the lottery, they made that pick to draft a piece they believe can help them make a deep playoff run next season. While it remains to be seen if the Memphis rookies are able to make a strong impact at the NBA level next season, it is clear the Grizzlies had that hope in mind when making these selections.

For Spencer, who is a late second round pick, his path to NBA minutes will be difficult but not impossible. The Grizzlies used a record number of players last season, and while that is not the ideal scenario, it presented opportunities for many different players.

