Ja Morant Reacts to Instagram Post From Jaren Jackson Jr.
The Memphis Grizzlies have the potential to be one of the NBA’s biggest stories next season. With injuries keeping Memphis out of the 2024 playoffs after two-straight second seed finishes, Ja Morant and company are motivated to prove they are still a force in the Western Conference.
With Morant playing just nine games last season and Desmond Bane playing just 42, Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. saw a large increase in usage. Attempting a career-high 17.6 field goal attempts per game last season, Jackson averaged 22.5 points which was his first NBA season averaging at least 20.
While Jackson converted on just 44.4 percent of his field goals and 32 percent of his three-point attempts, the reps as a primary option were valuable for the young forward.
Turning 25 years old on Sunday, Jackson shared a post on Instagram for his birthday.
Via Jackson: “(◕‿◕) 25 ! 🎂”
Jackson received comments from his teammates Scottie Pippen Jr. and Ja Morant.
Via Morant: “a star was born”
Via Pippen: “🎂”
An All-Star in 2023, Jackson also won Defensive Player of the Year that season. While he did not receive any accolades last season, largely because the Grizzlies had such a poor record (24-58), Jackson is still a very high-level two-way player who projects to again anchor his team next season.
