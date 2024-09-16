All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Reacts to Instagram Post From Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. made an Instagram post.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies have the potential to be one of the NBA’s biggest stories next season. With injuries keeping Memphis out of the 2024 playoffs after two-straight second seed finishes, Ja Morant and company are motivated to prove they are still a force in the Western Conference.

With Morant playing just nine games last season and Desmond Bane playing just 42, Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. saw a large increase in usage. Attempting a career-high 17.6 field goal attempts per game last season, Jackson averaged 22.5 points which was his first NBA season averaging at least 20.

While Jackson converted on just 44.4 percent of his field goals and 32 percent of his three-point attempts, the reps as a primary option were valuable for the young forward.

Turning 25 years old on Sunday, Jackson shared a post on Instagram for his birthday.

Via Jackson: “(◕‿◕) 25 ! 🎂”

Jackson received comments from his teammates Scottie Pippen Jr. and Ja Morant.

Via Morant: “a star was born”

Via Pippen: “🎂”

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

An All-Star in 2023, Jackson also won Defensive Player of the Year that season. While he did not receive any accolades last season, largely because the Grizzlies had such a poor record (24-58), Jackson is still a very high-level two-way player who projects to again anchor his team next season.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage

Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal

Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News