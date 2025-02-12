Ja Morant Reacts to Kevin Durant Making NBA History in Grizzlies-Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies headed down to Phoenix for the start of their two-game road trip before the All-Star weekend.
Matching up against the Suns Tuesday night, the Grizzlies were looking to overcome their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and get back to their winning ways after back-to-back four and six-game winning streaks.
While the Grizzlies ended up pulling away with the 119-112 victory over the Suns, there was a silver lining for Phoenix in the end. Suns forward Kevin Durant became just the eighth player in NBA history to record 30,000 career points, as his 34 points Tuesday bring his career total to 30,008. After the game, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant had some high praise for the 15-time All-Star.
"He one of the greats," Morant said. "So I honored him with the ball, he said he ain't care too much about it but everybody don't get 30,000 [points] in this league, so hats off to him. I hope he keep going, we want to see him out here."
Not only did Durant reach 30,000 points, but he did so being the third fastest player in NBA history to reach it, only trailing Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain.
Even though Durant got the historic milestone, Morant and the Grizzlies got the best of the Suns for the second time this season. The two teams are set to match up again after the All-Star break, with the Suns coming to Memphis for a February 25th matchup.
