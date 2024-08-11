All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Reacts to Kevin Durant’s Viral Post After Paris Olympics

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacted to the Team USA star's viral post

Apr 4, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at FedExForum.
Team USA defeated France on Saturday in the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal game. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was Team USA’s scoring leader in the final two games, but he had help from other all-time greats.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant was one of Team USA’s best scorers throughout the tournament, and was moved into the starting lineup for the gold medal game. Durant had 15 points for Team USA in the win over France, which trailed only Curry’s 24 points.

Following Team USA's semifinals win over Serbia, Durant responded to a Nuggets fan who said Serbia should be proud for their performance in that game:

This reply from Durant went viral, tallying nearly 100,000 likes. Following Team USA's gold medal game victory, the fan Durant responded to shared a post supporting USA. Responding with a screenshot of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's viral "stay on that side" clip, Durant went viral again:

This post from Durant already has over 100,000 likes, and received a response from Morant himself.

In a post on X, Morant wrote, "talk to em!!"

Morant was not on this Team USA roster, but could certainly be on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics roster. Just turning 25 years old, Morant could be one of Team USA's best players in 2028 if he chooses to play.

