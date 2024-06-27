Ja Morant Reacts to Lakers Drafting Bronny James
In a move many saw coming, the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James on Thursday night with the 55th overall pick in the NBA Draft. The Lakers now have Bronny and his father LeBron James on the same roster, which is not only the first time this has happened in league history, but is the first time a father and son have even been in the NBA at the same time.
Shortly after it was announced that the Lakers would be making this selection, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant shared his reaction to the news with a post on X (formerly known as Twitter):
As previously mentioned, this is a move many saw coming, as James only worked out for the Lakers and Phoenix Suns in the pre-draft process. While Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul pushed back against the idea that his agency was angling to get James drafted by the Lakers, it seemed reasonable to assume from the beginning of this process that he would end up in Los Angeles with his father.
It will be interesting to see what the Lakers plan to do with Bronny James, as players selected this late often spend time in the G League, which could be a possibility here. That said, it also would not be surprising to see James get some minutes for the Lakers this season.
