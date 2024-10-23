Ja Morant Reacts to LeBron James, Bronny James Moment in Lakers-Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. This is the second and final game of the NBA’s opening night slate.
While the NBA season returning is already a major event, the Lakers made it a historic day when LeBron James and his son Bronny James checked in together during the second quarter. After one season at USC, Bronny was drafted 55th overall in the 2024 NBA draft. This game against Minnesota is his NBA debut.
Checking in for the first time in his NBA career, Bronny was joined by his father for the historic moment.
The basketball world has been reacting to this moment, including Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.
Via Morant on X: “🔥”
Morant’s reaction tallied over 20,000 views and 1,300 likes in just the first five minutes it was posted. The Grizzlies star is one of the most popular players in the NBA, and has 2.8M followers on X.
In his first NBA stint, Bronny played three minutes and went 0/2 from the field and 0/1 from three. His one missed three-point shot was off a pass from his father, and drew an excited reaction from the crowd as it was in the air.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick wanted to seemingly take care of this moment on opening night in order to stop it from becoming a storyline each game. This is what the TNT broadcast discussed as Bronny checked out of the game, and it makes sense.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France