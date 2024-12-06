All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Reacts to NBA's Explanation for Ejecting Him

The NBA explained why Ja Morant was ejected against the Sacramento Kings via a Pool Report.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was ejected from Thursday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings after picking up his second technical foul of the game. Receiving two technical fouls is an automatic ejection, which is why Morant’s night ended after just 28 minutes of action.

Morant finished the night with just eight points on 2/13 shooting. Memphis was able to hold on and secure the victory without him.

The foul that preceded Morant’s ejection came on a controversial play between the Grizzlies point guard and Kings star DeMar DeRozan. Believing he did not foul DeRozan, Morant made that clear to the referee. 

Damichal Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal conducted a Pool Report after the game with Crew Chief Pat Fraher who explained Morant’s ejection. The following transcript is via NBA Official:

QUESTION: Why was Morant assessed the second technical foul? Was it something he said or gesturing at the officials?

FRAHER: As Morant walked to the bench, he used multiple points and profanity towards an official.

Sharing his reaction to this, Morant made a post on X.

The Grizzlies guard clearly did not agree with the official’s decision to eject him, nor the explanation that was given for why that decision was made.

As previously mentioned, Memphis held on to secure a 115-110 victory over the Kings and improve to 15-8 on the season.

Published
Joey Linn
