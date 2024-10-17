Ja Morant Reacts to Nike's Sabrina Ionescu Message
The New York Liberty took a 2-1 lead in the WNBA finals with their 80-77 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday night. While New York was led by Breanna Stewart’s 30-point game, it was Sabrina Ionescu who had the biggest shot of the night.
Converting on a deep three-point basket with just one second remaining in the game, Ionescu put New York up by the eventual final score of 80-77. It was an iconic shot by the three-time WNBA All-Star who was named to her third All-WNBA team before the game.
Ionescu is a Nike athlete, and the brand has been sharing several posts on social media for one of their biggest WNBA stars after her iconic shot.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who is also a Nike athlete, reacted to one of these posts.
Via Morant: “!! 🔥”
Nike has been rolling out Morant’s signature Ja 2 sneakers after the incredible success of the Ja 1. Playing just nine games last season due to injury and suspension, Morant is determined to have a big year for himself and the Grizzlies.
One of several basketball figures who reacted to Ionescu’s big shot last night, Morant emphasized a message from Nike. Ionescu and the Liberty are now just one win away from becoming WNBA champions.
