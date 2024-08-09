Ja Morant Reacts to Olympic Heroics From Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant
Team USA received their biggest test of the 2024 Paris Olympics in Thursday's semifinals game against Serbia. Trailing for most of the game, USA needed a heroic effort in the fourth quarter, and that is exactly what they got from their best players.
Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant each played every minute of the fourth quarter, with all three players making big shots in critical moments. Joel Embiid also had some crucial plays down the stretch, particularly against star center Nikola Jokic.
Following the game, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant shared his reaction to the fourth quarter heroics of Curry, James, and Durant, giving the three all-time greats their "flowers" in a post on X:
Morant also specifically reacted to a clutch basket Durant had down the stretch, as the Phoenix Suns star hit a tough shot in a critical moment for Team USA.
Morant was active on social media throughout this game, sharing many of his thoughts on what was a dramatic semifinals battle between two great teams.
Also sharing "chef" and "crown" emojis in a post on X, Morant showed respect to Curry and James:
This was an iconic fourth quarter for USA Basketball, as their biggest stars came through when it mattered most. Curry finished the game with 36 points, and James finished with his second Olympic triple-double. While Durant had just nine points, he made some huge plays down the stretch.
