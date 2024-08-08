Ja Morant Reacts to Steph Curry's Huge Performance in USA vs. Serbia
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry entered Thursday's semifinals game against Serbia without a signature performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Still a huge piece to Team USA while not shooting the way he is used to, Curry entered this game having made just five of his 20 three-point attempts.
This quickly changed in the first quarter on Thursday, as Curry erupted for 14 points in just three minutes. This included a look away three pointer in the corner, where Curry turned and looked at his own bench while the shot was mid-air.
This was Curry's fourth three in just the first few minutes of the game:
The basketball world quickly reacted to this huge performance to start the game, including Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant who sent out a post on X:
Morant has had some great battles with Curry at the NBA level, including in the 2022 Western Conference semifinals. Unable to play all of this series due to injury, Morant had some big moments when he was out there.
At age 36, Curry is still one of the best players in basketball. Showing that on Thursday in the first quarter against Serbia, Curry finished the frame with 17 points and five made threes. It was an incredible start to the game for Curry, and Team USA needed all of it as Serbia also came out hot to start the game.
