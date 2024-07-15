Ja Morant Reacts to Trae Young's Viral Post

All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacted to Trae Young's statement

Dec 26, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts to a made basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NBA Summer League is in full swing, as the next generation of stars are getting their first professional action. This NBA Draft class did not receive the same level of hype as previous classes, but there have already been some standouts in Summer League.

One of these Summer League standouts so far has been Houston Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard, who was selected third overall out of Kentucky in this year's draft. Finishing Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards with 22 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and five steals, Sheppard received praise from Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young that has been going viral on X:

Young's message on Sheppard is approaching 300,000 views in its first hour since being uploaded, which was aided by a response from Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant:

Reacting to Young's viral post, Morant seemed to agree with the Hawks star's assessment of Sheppard. The Rockets have put together a very solid young core, and while it remains to be seen if they plan to go all-in soon on an established star, they have one of the better young cores in the game right now.

Houston is in the interesting position where they have both intriguing young players and experienced veterans, so what direction they go with their roster this summer will be something to follow.

