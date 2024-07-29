All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Reacts to Viral Kevin Durant, USA vs. Serbia Post

USA Basketball defeated Serbia behind a big Kevin Durant performance

Dec 26, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) smiles at a fan as the end of regulation against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Making his 2024 USA Basketball Olympics debut in Sunday's Group Play game against Serbia, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant performed better than anyone could have hoped. Finishing with 23 points on 8/9 shooting and a perfect 5/5 from deep, Durant showed no rust after a brief absence due to a minor calf injury.

The basketball world was buzzing as Durant dominated Serbia, and many joked that Team USA's competition may not have been ready for the two-time Finals MVP since he had yet to play this summer. Reacting to a post like this, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant shared three laughing emojis on X:

Already loaded with talent, Team USA added one of the best players in the world to their rotation on Sunday, which pushed out Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. Golden State Warriors and USA Basketball head coach Steve Kerr received a lot of criticism for this decision, but he told ESPN's Brian Windhorst after the game that Tatum will make his way back into the rotation next game.

"It’s tough, but Jayson handled it really well," Kerr said. "I talked to him before the game that it may play out this way, just with Kevin coming back and the lineups that I wanted to get to. But that will change. Jayson is going to play, every game’s going to be different based on matchups."

For now, USA Basketball will take the big win over Serbia, especially with Durant looking this good. Getting a good laugh from some of the jokes, Ja Morant had fun with fans online.

