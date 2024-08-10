Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry helped lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, scoring 60 points in the final two games. With 36 points in the semifinals against Serbia, Curry followed that with 24 points in the gold medal game against France.
Curry started just five for 20 from three-point range at the Olympics, but snapped out of his shooting slump when it mattered most.
This closeout performance for Curry included a fourth quarter explosion that was capped off by a dagger three in the face of two France defenders. Following the three, Curry hit his signature "Night Night" celebration:
Curry first brought out his "Night Night" celebration during the 2021-22 NBA season that ended in a championship. In this gold medal game, Curry was not doing the celebration on his own, but had several of his teammates join him:
With Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James being one of Curry's teammate to join him in the "Night Night" celebration, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacted to the two all-time greats celebrating together:
Morant loved seeing James and Curry celebrate together, as did much of the basketball world. Opponents for so many years, the two greatest players of this era teamed up for the summer and helped lead the United States to a gold medal.
