Ja Morant Reacts To Viral Ronald Acuña Jr. Moment in Braves-Padres
Ja Morant's "grenade" celebration has once again transcended basketball. Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald AcuñaJr. broke out the move on Friday after hitting a significant home run against the San Diego Padres.
Acuña Jr., who suffered a torn ACL on May 26, 2024, homered off the first pitch he saw in the first inning upon his return from a 162-game absence. Acuña Jr. is one of the MLB's most popular players, winning the 2023 NL MVP award while becoming the first player in history to record a 40/70 season.
In response to a video of Acuña Jr.'s home run and ensuing celebration from the MLB's X account, Morant simply dropped two emojis.
"🙉🔥," Morant via his X account.
Morant initially broke out the "grenade" celebration in response to the NBA fining him for doing another popular warfare-inspired celebration that mimicked shooting a machine gun. The "grenade" has since become the latest viral celebration trend across the sports world, appearing everywhere from international soccer games to the MLB.
However, Morant is reluctant to reveal the true origins of the celebration, denying that it's supposed to be a grenade toss.
"It's not what you think it is," Morant said. "I'm gonna take my words, I'm gonna throw them out there, and I'mma block out the noise."
The 25-year-old Morant averaged 23.2 points per game in 50 appearances this past season. Morant played just nine games in 2023-24 after receiving a 25-game suspension for a gun-related incident in 2023 and suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.
