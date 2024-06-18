Ja Morant Reacts to Wild Play in NBA Finals Game 5
The Boston Celtics got off to an incredible start to Game 5 of the NBA Finals vs. the Dallas Mavericks, taking a 21-point lead into halftime. Star forward Jayson Tatum played his best half of the series to start this game, entering halftime with 16 points, 9 assists, and 4 rebounds.
As he has been throughout this entire season, Tatum was surrounded by a very solid supporting cast in the first half, as several Celtics players made major contributions. While this was headlined by 15 points from Jaylen Brown and 11 points from Jrue Holiday, arguably the most exciting play of the first half came at the buzzer when Payton Pritchard knocked down his second half-court heave of the series.
Pritchard has been automatic on these heaves in the Finals, which is elevating him to superstar status among Boston fans. The NBA world has been reacting to this incredible shot from Pritchard, including Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant who sent out a post on X (formerly known as Twitter):
Morant has been tuned in to several NBA Finals games, often sharing his thoughts online. Wanting to reach this stage with the Grizzlies, Morant is very motivated to return from injury next season as the best version of himself. With some big playoff moments already under his belt, Morant hopes to add to that list next season with a deep run.
