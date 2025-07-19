All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Reacts to Wild Ronald Acuna Play

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to wild play from MLB superstar Ronald Acuña Jr.

Liam Willerup

Jul 15, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; National League outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) of the Atlanta Braves reacts in the third inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jul 15, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; National League outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) of the Atlanta Braves reacts in the third inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Ja Morant has been one of the most electric athletes since entering the NBA. Even though he's toned back on his highlight reel slams, he still flashes from time to time, such as his poster dunk on Victor Wembanyama, that was after the whistle. Regardless, it's clear Morant enjoys himself a good highlight.

While not happening on the basketball court, Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. recently had one of the best highlights of his career. Despite being an MVP winner and having a 40 HR/70 SB season as a hitter, his recent throw caught the attention of the Grizzlies star Morant.

Reacting to the video of Acuna Jr. throwing out a Yankees infielder, Jorbit Vivas, on a throw from the deep corner of right field, Morant's reaction was very similar to what many others were thinking. "wtf," Morant replied via his X account.

This comes after Morant earlier today shared he was gifting Acuna a custom pair of cleats, saying "bombs away".

Acuna, a player known more for his hitting abilities than fielding, showed off his arm with the insane highlight play. The highlight has since racked up millions of views across several posts, with Morant being one of many reacting to it.

For Grizzlies fans, they'll be looking forward to seeing Morant make more viral highlights next season after injuries and suspensions have kept him off the court over the past two years. Whether the equivalent of the Acuna throw to Morant is a high-flying poster dunk or game-winning shot, the Grizzlies will need everything they can get from him next year in a loaded Western Conference.

