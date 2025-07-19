Ja Morant Reacts to Yuki Kawamura's Heartfelt Post
The NBA Summer League is wrapping up action this weekend, with only the top four teams moving on to the playoffs. The Chicago Bulls' Summer League squad was not good enough to make a playoff run, but they were undoubtedly one of the more exciting teams in Las Vegas.
The star of the show for the Bulls became 5-foot-8 guard Yuki Kawamura. Through five appearances, Kawamura averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 41.7% from three-point range. Not only did he make a huge impact, but nearly every time he touches the floor, he becomes a highlight machine.
Kawamura became a fan favorite with the Memphis Grizzlies last season, despite just being on a two-way contract. Not only was the Japanese point guard loved by fans, but his teammates also continued to make him feel at home, especially two-time All-Star Ja Morant.
Morant and Kawamura continue to show love for each other, even after parting ways this offseason. Kawamura is still searching for an NBA contract, so he made a post on Instagram thanking the Bulls for the opportunity in the Summer League, to which Morant commented to show love.
Via Yuki Kawamura: "Summer league 🟥
Thank you Chicago Bulls for giving me a wonderful opportunity🙏
I truly appreciate your support!"
Ja Morant: "💙"
Morant was the only NBA player to comment on Kawamura's post, but there were many fans pleading for the Bulls to give him another opportunity and grant him a contract.