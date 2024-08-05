All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Responds to Major Prediction for Next NBA Season

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is ready for a big season

Dec 19, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant attends a post-game press conference after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.
Dec 19, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant attends a post-game press conference after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. / Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is entering his sixth season in the NBA. Selected second overall by Memphis in the 2019 NBA Draft, Morant has made two All-Star teams and one All-NBA team.

Morant was limited to just nine games last season due to a season-ending shoulder injury that came shortly after his return from a 25-game suspension. This injury, along with several others to key Grizzlies players, had Memphis well out of the playoff picture. This came after consecutive second seed finishes, which is why the Grizzlies feel they will be back next season.

Morant's return from suspension was one of the most electric NBA games last season, as he hit a game-winning layup to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant
Dec 19, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) attempts the game winning basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (11) and forward Herbert Jones (5) during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. / Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

During a recent episode of The OGs Show, Morant's agent Mike Miller said the star point guard is going to remind people who he is next season.

"I'm telling you guys right now," Miller said. "Ja Morant is coming for all the work this year, All of it. How soon they forget. How soon they forget, oh buddy. How soon they forget, that's all I'll say. He's about to come for it."

Morant responded to this prediction from his agent, approving of the message:

There is certainly reason to believe Memphis will be in the Western Conference playoff picture next season if they can avoid the injury issues they had last season. A core of Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. is very solid. Memphis also did well to re-sign Luke Kennard and add Zach Edey in the NBA Draft.

Published
