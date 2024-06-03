Ja Morant Reveals Heartbreaking Clarification for Cryptic Post
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been a bit more active on social media this offseason than he was throughout the year. Following his second gun video incident last year that resulted in a 25-game suspension from the NBA, Morant took a step back from social media after previously being very active online.
Slowly getting back to his usual volume of posts on social media, Morant has been interacting with his fans a bit more recently on both X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram. In a recent post on X, Morant simply shared the word “trigger” with a blue heart emoji.
The post has accumulated nearly 3M views, many of which have come from the 1,100 quotes that include several jokes about Morant’s previous gun incidents.
In his latest post on X, Morant shared a heartbreaking clarification for the initial post, revealing that someone close to him had passed away:
While Morant has replies turned off on his X posts, fans can still comment in the quotes, as many have already done on this latest post. A lot of fans are criticizing those who made gun jokes after Morant’s post, as it has now been confirmed he was paying tribute to someone close to him.
Morant is currently recovering from shoulder surgery, but is expected to be ready for the start of next season.
