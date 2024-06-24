Ja Morant Reveals Major Development in Injury Recovery
The NBA world has been eagerly awaiting for the moment that Ja Morant returns from his torn labrum injury. It looks like they may not have to wait for much longer.
During a recent pro camps activation that Ja Morant held, he gave fans a little update on his injury recovery process. While Morant didn't explicitly state when he'd return, he showed the fans an update instead. During the camp, Ja Morant showed he's recovered enough to dunk a basketball.
Last season, Ja Morant averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.6 rebounds on 47/28/81 shooting from the field. The most unfortunate thing about Morant's season was the fact that he was only able to play nine games due to injury and suspension. In Morant's final game before injury, he put up 21 points, 7 assists, 7 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 steal on 41/43/80 shooting against the Lakers.
With all of the struggles that Ja Morant and the Grizzlies went through last season, it should only motivate him to be even greater in the 2024-25 NBA season. Everything that the Grizzlies went through last season should serve as a reminder that nothing is guaranteed. Being healthy isn't a promise, and when a team has a chance to make a legitimate run, they have to take advantage of it.
Hopefully, Ja Morant will be available during game 1 of the 2024-25 NBA season.
