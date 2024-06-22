Ja Morant Reveals Major Injury Update
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant missed nearly all of last season with a shoulder injury. After returning from his 25 game suspension, Morant played just nine games before suffering the shoulder injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year. At the time of the injury, it was reported that Morant was expected to make a full recovery by the start of next season, which seems to still be the case.
According to Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian, Morant said he will be cleared in about two weeks. Having already been seen doing some on-court activity, it seems Morant will be fully cleared to resume his usual workouts in about two weeks. Based upon this timeline, Morant will have about four months to prepare for next season.
Next season is a very big one for Morant and the Grizzlies, because this group is determined to prove they are still one of the best teams in the Western Conference. With the emergence of a lot of really good teams, the West is as challenging as ever.
A healthy Morant should put the Grizzlies right back in the playoff mix, but nothing is guaranteed in the NBA. Memphis will have to earn their spot back in the Western Conference playoffs, and even more so when it comes to making a deep run.
