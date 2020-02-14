Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant NBA Rising Stars Media Day Interview

As reported by Shams Charania of the Athletic, newly acquired Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Dion Waiters will be waived by the Memphis Grizzlies. The remaining money owed for the rest of the 2019-20 season as well as the $12.7 million that he is due for the 2020-21 season will be paid to Waiters, allowing him to become a free agent. Waiters will also be eligible to play on another team's playoff roster being that he was waived before the March 1st deadline.