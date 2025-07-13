Ja Morant's Blunt Message After Season-Ending Injury
The Memphis Grizzlies entered the All-Star break as the second seed in the Western Conference. However, the team plummeted in the standings, leading to them making a surprise move by firing Taylor Jenkins. They were able to land the eighth seed in the West after winning the final Play-In Tournament game, but were swept in four games by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
While the Thunder were a far superior team to the Grizzlies, Memphis took a hit during the series when Ja Morant was ruled out after suffering a hip contusion. It limited Morant to just 15 minutes in Game 3 and no action in Game 4, but his recent statement at Summer League indicates he's ready to get back out on the court and bring winning ways back to Memphis.
"I feel good ready to go. Already in the lab," Morant told ESPN's Dave McMenamin after suffering the hip injury. Morant also said that he's looking to return to the old Ja, after his numbers took a slip this past season.
Morant averaged 23.2 points per game this past season, but his scoring average took a major jump due to his post-All-Star break averages. Regardless, it's clear he's dropped in rankings due to the recent success of players like Cade Cunningham and Tyrese Haliburton.
Especially with the exit of Desmond Bane, the offensive workload on Morant will only increase. While players like Jaylen Wells and GG Jackson will likely take offensive leaps, the Grizzlies will go as far as Morant can take them.
