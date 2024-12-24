Ja Morant's Blunt Statement After Grizzlies-Clippers
After starting the season with a mere 8-7 record, the Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA. The Grizzlies went into Monday's matchup against the LA Clippers winning 12 of their last 14 and 13 of their 16 at home.
Unfortunately for Memphis, they could not defend their home court against an up-and-down Clippers squad, taking a 114-110 loss. The Clippers were led by Norman Powell with 29 points, Ivica Zubac with an impressive 20 points and 20 rebounds, and star James Harden with a near-triple-double, posting 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been great this season, but his jump shot has not been falling like normal. In Monday's loss, Morant put up 23 points on 7-21 shooting from the field and 2-8 from deep with 6 turnovers.
The star point guard spoke out following Monday's loss, putting most of the blame on himself after a poor performance.
"I've gotta be better, simple. Too many turnovers," Morant said. "Obviously, I missed shots that I normally make. I'm trying to be thinking smart now, man. I need my money. My shot was hurt though, by the way. Y'all can put two and two together."
"I just gotta be better," Morant continued. "Slowing down a little bit too much, kinda went back to old ways, trying to go into the pick-and-roll, just drop coverage kinda messed up a little bit. I just gotta come out the gate and dictate the game."
Morant has had a giveaway issue this season. His six-turnover game marks the eighth game this season in which Ja has turned the ball over five or more times.
After the loss, the Grizzlies sit in third place in the West. Memphis has been unbelievable on their home court, but near a grueling road stretch where they will play nine of 11 games away from home. If the Grizzlies want to avoid slipping down the standings, Morant certainly needs to play better than he did in Monday's loss.
