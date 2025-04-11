Ja Morant's Brutally Honest Statement After Grizzlies-Timberwolves
The Memphis Grizzlies entered Thursday night with their most important game of the season on the line against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
What started as a promising first half, ended in an astonishing 52-point third quarter for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The six-point Grizzlies lead quickly turned into a 23-point deficit for them. Memphis ultimately lost a game they couldn't afford to lose, and now they have less than 24 hours to face off against the Denver Nuggets in an even more important game.
"They scored damn near 150 points," Morant said about the Timberwolves after the game.
Morant isn't looking for any sympathy when it comes to dealing with the brutal back-to-back, he just wants his team to play defense.
"We don't got no choice," Morant said. "We put ourselves in this position. No complaints from me. I'm ready to go to Denver. Play some f**king defense and go get a win."
After the loss, the Grizzlies dropped from the sixth seed to the seventh seed. They're now engaged in a three-way tie between the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves. Their hopes of staying out of the play-in tournament aren't dead, but they essentially hinge entirely on the team's game against the Nuggets on Friday.
Denver is fresh off of a massive coaching change and just snapped a four-game losing streak. The Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets face off at 9:00 p.m. EST on Friday.
Related Articles
Lakers Legend Reacts to Controversial NBA Coach Firings
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley's Message to Ja Morant Amid Controversy