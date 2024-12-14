Ja Morant's Buzzer-Beater in Grizzlies-Nets Goes Viral
Ja Morant is no stranger to creating theatrics and highlight plays on the basketball court. Game after game, it seems like Morant is finding a new highlight go viral, or initiating some trash talk that goes viral. On Friday night against the Nets, he did both.
During the final seconds of the second quarter between the Nuggets and Nets, Morant hit a buzzer-beater mid-range shot and immediately went to stare down Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez. The moment gained over 150,000 views in under an hour.
Morant had a spectacular game within 32 minutes of play in a blowout win against the Nets, putting up 28 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds on 52.6% shooting from the field. Even without Zach Edey available, the Memphis Grizzlies have been routinely handling business in the way that they should.
After tonight's win, the Grizzlies are now on a four-game winning streak with an overall record of 18-8. They're only two games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the first seed and are now currently the second seed in the Western Conference. To make matters even better, the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder play each other tomorrow in what should be a win-win situation for the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies' next opponent will be the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night in a game that many NBA fans will be expecting another Ja Morant highlight.
