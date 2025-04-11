All Grizzlies

Ja Morant's Extremely Blunt Message Before Nuggets-Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant delivers blunt message before Denver Nuggets contest

Liam Willerup

Mar 3, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) passes the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies find themselves needing every win they can get down the stretch, as their chances of securing a top-six seed seem worse and worse by the day. On Thursday night, their chances took a bigger hit when the Minnesota Timberwolves exploded for 52 points in the third quarter to eventually hand Memphis a 141-125 loss at home.

Now on Friday night, the Grizzlies will move on to face the Denver Nuggets in just their second game since firing head coach Michael Malone earlier this week. When asked about the message to the team for Friday's game, Grizzlies star Ja Morant kept it extremely blunt.

"Play some f****** defense and go get a win," Morant shared when asked. A rather blunt response, there's no denying it was heavily influenced by the poor second-half performance of the Grizzlies' defense. The 52 points allowed by Memphis was the worst all season and isn't far off the record of 55 points by the Golden State Warriors.

When asked a follow-up on what the biggest key for a victory in Denver is, Morant again responded with "defense." While the Grizzlies are on pace to finish with the second-best scoring offense in the NBA, their scoring defense ranks bottom in the 10.

Looking ahead to Friday night's game, the Grizzlies and Nuggets are set to tip-off at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

