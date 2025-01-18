Ja Morant’s Final Injury Status for Grizzlies-Spurs
The Memphis Grizzlies ended the 2023-24 regular season with a 27-55 record, as the team was never healthy and head coach Taylor Jenkins didn't have enough talent to work with. While injuries have continued to affect this Grizzlies team this season, it hasn't stopped them from being one of the top teams in the Western Conference.
The Grizzlies will take their 26-15 record on the road Friday night for a rematch against the San Antonio Spurs from Wednesday. The final game before returning to Memphis for a four-game home stand, the recent injury report from the Grizzlies indicates they'll face Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs shorthanded.
Memphis star guard Ja Morant is listed as out tonight against San Antonio, as he nurses right foot soreness. It will be Morant's 18th missed contest of the season, and his fourth missed game in the month of January.
As has been the case with Morant missing time this year, the Grizzlies will look toward third-year guard Scotty Pippen Jr. to fill in for him.
In 16 starts this season, Pippen has posted averages of 13.9 points, 5.4 assists, while shooting 51.2% from the field and 42.9% from behind the arc.
Morant ended Wednesday's contest against San Antonio with 21 points and 12 assists, as the NBA's leading shot-blocker Wembanyama won't need to worry about the high-flying guard putting him on another highlight reel Friday night.
