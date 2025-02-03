Ja Morant's Final Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Bucks
Heading into a huge matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, the Memphis Grizzlies are riding an impressive hot streak. The Grizzlies have won seven of their last eight games, despite dealing with some major injury concerns.
Star point guard Ja Morant has missed three of those eight games, all of which Memphis won without him. Morant has already missed 20 games this season, as the Grizzlies certainly need their franchise point guard healthy and playing at his best for any chance at a title run.
Morant played just nine games during the 2023-24 season, and it has certainly become a concern for the Grizzlies with how he cannot seem to stay on the court.
As the Grizzlies head into Sunday's road matchup against the Bucks, it remains a concern. The Grizzlies have ruled out Morant for Sunday's game in Milwaukee due to right shoulder soreness.
The Bucks are a dangerous team, led by superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and co-star point guard Damian Lillard. Despite being just fifth place in the East with a 26-20 record, the Bucks certainly have the potential to make a Finals run.
Not having Morant for such a big cross-conference road matchup is certainly a heartbreaker, but the Grizzlies have shown they can win without him. Memphis is 13-7 when Morant is sidelined this season, with another big test on Sunday.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks face off at 8:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral