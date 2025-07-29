All Grizzlies

Ja Morant’s Heartfelt Message After Unexpected NBA Award

Ja Morant had a heartfelt message for his fans after winning an offseason NBA award

Oct 18, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a dunk during the first half against the Miami Heat at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Ja Morant has received plenty of accolades over the course of his basketball career, but the superstar Memphis Grizzlies point guard had an especially heartfelt reaction when his most recent honor was announced on Monday afternoon.

Morant was named as the recipient of the 2024-25 NBA Dunk of the Year Award for his unbelievable double-clutch reverse slam against the Boston Celtics in December. Morant was especially grateful to earn the award because it's one of the handful of NBA awards entirely voted on by the fans.

"S/o to y'all, my fans love is love!," Morant wrote on X. "They said I lost y'all 🥹"

Morant is certainly no stranger to an all-time great dunk. 2024-25 actually marks the second time that Morant has been award with the NBA Fan Favorites Dunk of the Year Award, previously taking home the honor thanks to an eye-popping aerial assault on then-San Antonio Spur Jakob Poeltl.

Morant is yet to give the NBA Dunk Contest a go, although he's already on a shortlist of the truly elite in-game slam artists of all time. The 25-year-old is also a two-time All-Star and was voted an All-NBA second team member in 2022, in addition to being named the Most Improved Player in 2022.

Morant has had quite an eventful offseason with the release of his signature Ja 3 shoe. It seems like every day there's a new colorway being teased on social media and it wouldn't be unfair to say it's the hottest men's basketball shoe of the year.

