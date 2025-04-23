Ja Morant's Honest Statement After Grizzlies-Thunder Game 2
After suffering a 51-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1, the Memphis Grizzlies were hoping to bounce back in Game 2 and put up more of a fight.
Well, the Grizzlies put up more of a fight, but still came nowhere close to touching OKC.
The Grizzlies lost 118-99 on Tuesday night, falling behind 0-2 in the series with a combined margin of defeat of 70 points, the second highest ever in the first two games of a first-round NBA playoff series.
Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant had 23 points, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 5 turnovers in Tuesday's loss on 10-25 shooting from the field and 2-6 from three-point range. After the game, Morant got honest about what they need to do better.
"Start the game better, start the quarters better, and take care of the ball," Morant said. "Play defense, take care of the ball, and make shots."
Morant talked about how the Grizzlies started to play better as the game went along, and not because they changed anything, but because they started making their shots.
"That's it," Morant said. "I've got to be better. Simple... Gotta be better. I'll be better, we'll be better."
The Thunder were the best team in the NBA throughout the regular season, winning 68 of their 82 games, and they are proving how elite they are through these two playoff games as well. It will be a lot for the Grizzlies to dig themselves out of this 0-2 hole, but at least they are heading home to Memphis for the next two.
Morant and the Grizzlies will host the Thunder for Game 3 on Thursday.