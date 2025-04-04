Ja Morant's Honest Statement on Being a 'Villain'
The Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat matched up on Thursday night, with the Heat entering on a six-game winning streak and the Grizzlies seeking their first win since firing head coach Taylor Jenkins last week. When the game was on the line and the Grizzlies needed a bucket, they gave the ball to their star player.
Getting Heat center Kel'el Ware on the switch, Ja Morant hit a stepback fadeaway jumper to end the game in buzzer-beating fashion with a 110-108 victory. After all the chatter about Morant's finger-gun antics over the last two games, he silenced the crowd with the shot. In an interview after the game, Morant shared his take on the role he believes he has in the NBA.
"I feel like I've been the villain for the last two years now," Morant said after the win. "Not even just to this crowd (in Miami)." In response to a further question asking if he likes playing the villain role, Morant responded with, "Yup. I love it."
Morant has always found himself in the middle of trash-talk, such as his incidents earlier this year with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers. Just like how Trae Young has embraced that role against the New York Knicks, Morant sees himself in that role across the league.
Now, with the Grizzlies back inside the top six seeds in the Western Conference, they'll pivot their attention to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday in a top matchup between Morant and Cade Cunningham.
