Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Mavericks

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is on the injury report against the Dallas Mavericks.

Terry Kimble

Jan 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) smiles at the referee during a game against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter at Chase Center. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies host the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night at the FedEx Forum. Memphis is currently third in the Western Conference standings but has lost its last two games. These teams played last month in Dallas, with the Mavericks pulling out a 121-116 victory at home.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant scored a team-high 31 points in the loss, but these games have been highly competitive between the two teams, which have split the last 10 games 5-5 apiece. Morant has missed the last four game with an AC joint sprain. The Grizzlies are 1-3 in these games games.

Ahead of Monday's contest, the Grizzlies revealed Morant's status.

Dec 29, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) watches from the bench as his team play against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second quarter at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Morant remains out with this AC joint sprain.

Morant suffered the injury during the third quarter of a 132-124 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on December 27th. The Pelicans' backup center set a hard screen on Morant, leaving the all-star guard writhing in pain on the court before being helped to the locker. Memphis quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game, but Morant returned to the bench to support his team in the fourth quarter.

Shortly after the injury, the team announced that Morant escaped any major injury scare and would be week-to-week moving forward. Last year, the former No. 2 overall pick tore his labrum in the same shoulder, ending his season after only nine games. Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins revealed that Morant is "progressing well to get back on the court."

The former Rookie of the Year is averaging 21.2 points and 7.9 assists this season for the Grizzlies. Morant has already missed 16 games this year, putting him in jeopardy of missing out on the 65-game minimum requirement for All NBA and other major awards.

Tip-off for Monday night's game is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.

Terry Kimble
TERRY KIMBLE

Credentialed NBA Media member covering the New Orleans Pelicans since 2018. Started covering the team with Fansided before continuing my Pelicans coverage on SB Nation. In 2022 helped jumpstart Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation coverage of the team and have continued covering them for Pelicans on SI

